Madison Asset Management LLC Has $34.31 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

