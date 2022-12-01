Madison Asset Management LLC Has $65.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $65,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 63,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,940. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

