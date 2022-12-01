Madison Asset Management LLC Has $79.86 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Gartner worth $79,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $351.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,477. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $350.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.