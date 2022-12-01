Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 65,114 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,114 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Jacobs Solutions worth $74,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,111. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

