Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $120,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,047,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.63.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.