Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $120,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,047,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.63.

