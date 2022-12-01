Mammoth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,574.59 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $25,574.59 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00243974 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.01729699 USD and is down -34.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,086.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

