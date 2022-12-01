Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.56

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
Man Wah Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.
Man Wah Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.3373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
About Man Wah
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
