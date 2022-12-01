Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 4,882 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 5.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.46% of Tetra Tech worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.69. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

