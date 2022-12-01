Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 6,840 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up about 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

