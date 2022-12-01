Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.13. 144,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

