Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 231,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 61,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

