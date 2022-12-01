Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
MRRTY stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.
