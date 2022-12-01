Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 56,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

