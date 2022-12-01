Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 4,125 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 12,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.