Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.96 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,820. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.