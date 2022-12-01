Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.37. 18,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,204. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

