Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.67 and a 200 day moving average of $271.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

