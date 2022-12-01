Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Franklin Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.