Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Toro by 42.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 120,855 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Toro by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Toro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Toro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.68. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

