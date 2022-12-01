Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

