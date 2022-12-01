Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,485,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,634,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.15. 94,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

