Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.81 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.29% of Visa worth $4,806,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.87. 82,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. The company has a market cap of $406.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.