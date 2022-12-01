Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,455,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 292,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Oracle worth $1,149,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,541. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

