Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 145,307 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $87,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

MLM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.17. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

