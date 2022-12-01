Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $187.18 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,853 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $187,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.39. 3,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

