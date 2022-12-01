Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.18 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $46,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

