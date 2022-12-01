Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,059 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAA were worth $132,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,678,000 after acquiring an additional 351,073 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,641,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,179,000 after purchasing an additional 502,467 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,231,000 after purchasing an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,467,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,783. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

