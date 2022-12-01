Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of CME Group worth $203,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.