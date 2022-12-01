Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.47% of CBIZ worth $50,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

