Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 143,570 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,570 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $60,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

