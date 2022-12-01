Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 90,513 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,513 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $352,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,781. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

