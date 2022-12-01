MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE MBI opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

About MBIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

