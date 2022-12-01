MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
MBIA Stock Performance
NYSE MBI opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.
Institutional Trading of MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
