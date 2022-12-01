Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.