Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.
Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
