Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

MDT traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

