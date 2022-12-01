Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.