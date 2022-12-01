Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.14 and traded as low as C$5.78. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 18,019 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

