Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.79. 216,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $398.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

