Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.14 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

