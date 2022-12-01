Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

