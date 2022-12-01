Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.59. 341,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.