MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.
MeridianLink Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.