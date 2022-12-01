MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MeridianLink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.