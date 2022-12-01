Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 7.2 %

MEI traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 147,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

