Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 326,090 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 428,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.