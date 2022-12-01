Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.35. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 93,936 shares changing hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

