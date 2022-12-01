Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 515 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,196.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

