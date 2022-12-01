Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $925,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,958,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $476,904,000 after buying an additional 591,632 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

