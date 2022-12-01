Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 768 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

