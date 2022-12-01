Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 2.8%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.01 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.17). 44,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 93,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.17).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £5.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

