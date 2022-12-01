Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $23.28 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

