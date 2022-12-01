Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $32.55 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises about 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

About Sony Group

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

